Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $433.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

