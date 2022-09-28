IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $268,000 Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lufax were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lufax by 30.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 4.3 %

LU opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.29.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.