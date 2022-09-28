State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 95 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

RRX opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.15.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

