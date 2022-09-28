State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 37.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

ROL opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

