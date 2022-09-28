Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

