DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 1.6 %

FFIV stock opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.91 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.51.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.