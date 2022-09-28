DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

AMAT opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

