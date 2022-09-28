DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 10,559 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

