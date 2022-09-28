DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,492 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 283,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.39. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

