DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 626 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,369.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 308,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $120.91.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

