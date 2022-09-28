DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

