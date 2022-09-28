DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

