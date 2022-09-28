DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

