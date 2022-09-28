DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

