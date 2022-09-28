Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

