Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 21,675 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Redfin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

