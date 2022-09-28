Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Emily Rollins Sells 2,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $221,278.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,923,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Xometry by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,758,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.