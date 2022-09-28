Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

