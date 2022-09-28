FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZING opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

