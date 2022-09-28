Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yunji Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yunji

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yunji Inc. ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

