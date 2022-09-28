Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.29.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 501.28% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

