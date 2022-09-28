Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 21,053 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $74,233.39.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $88,570.15.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 896.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 181,089 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 37.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 136,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 144.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

