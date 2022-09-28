WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

