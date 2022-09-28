PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 21,177 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 21,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,201.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,884.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, September 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 46,598 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,725.96.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,386 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814.18.

PHX stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,122,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

