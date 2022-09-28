SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,509.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,509.50 ($18.24) and last traded at GBX 1,532.50 ($18.52), with a volume of 805627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,549 ($18.72).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 638.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,758.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,756.64.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

