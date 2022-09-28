The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.40

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 125.78 ($1.52), with a volume of 2426657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.55).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 494.62.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
See Also
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.