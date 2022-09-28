The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.40

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 125.78 ($1.52), with a volume of 2426657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.55).

Separately, Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 494.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

