Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) EVP Markus Limberger Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) EVP Markus Limberger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Markus Limberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.32. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

See Also

