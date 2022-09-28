abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $382.00

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 391.70 ($4.73), with a volume of 15168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.86).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £598.79 million and a P/E ratio of 254.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Insider Activity

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

In other abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust news, insider Alan Devine bought 7,223 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £29,975.45 ($36,219.73).

(Get Rating)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.