Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
MXC stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.38.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
