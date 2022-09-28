Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

MXC stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.