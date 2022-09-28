Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 100,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

