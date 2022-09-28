Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Purchases 30,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Savara Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 39.23 and a quick ratio of 39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
