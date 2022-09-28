Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Purchases 30,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Savara Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 39.23 and a quick ratio of 39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Savara Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

