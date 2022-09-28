XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

XpresSpa Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XpresSpa Group

About XpresSpa Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

