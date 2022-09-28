XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
XpresSpa Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
