Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 600,000 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,099,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,482.91.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 150,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$21,300.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 150,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$21,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 111,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,146.50.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 111,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,146.50.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.