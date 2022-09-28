MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

