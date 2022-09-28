MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.
About MingZhu Logistics
