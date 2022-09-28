BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson Sells 7,025 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

