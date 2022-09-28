Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Rises By 53.2%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ YVR opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

