DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 640,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,994,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after buying an additional 116,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

XRAY stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

