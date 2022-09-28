IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $529,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

