IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 295 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Coupa Software by 27.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Coupa Software by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,620 shares of company stock worth $1,342,253 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

