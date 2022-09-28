Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.87 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

