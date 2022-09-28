Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $333,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 2.7 %

TREX opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

