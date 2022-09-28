Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,379 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

