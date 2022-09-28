Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $168,909,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.