Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 762 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after buying an additional 219,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,265,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

