Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

