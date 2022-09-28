Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

