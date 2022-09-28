Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $724.50.

Kering Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PPRUY opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. Kering has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

