Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $21.90

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $22.35. Confluent shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 107,377 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Confluent Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $58,220,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

