TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.89. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 33,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,514,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,304,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,184,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

