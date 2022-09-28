Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.23. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,311 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Insider Activity

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 271,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.